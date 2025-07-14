Russian government approves withdrawing from deal with US on weapons-grade plutonium

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian governmental commission on policy drafting has approved the Russian Foreign Ministry’s proposal to withdraw from the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement with the United States, according to records of the commission’s meeting obtained by TASS.

"The bill envisages denouncing the Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation concerning the management and disposition of plutonium designated as no longer required for defense purposes and related cooperation, signed in Moscow on August 29, 2000, and in Washington - on September 1, 2000. It envisages that each of the parties disposes of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium, designated as excessive for military programs. The governmental commission on policy drafting supports the bill on denouncing the above-mentioned agreement," the document says.

The agreement was ratified in 2011.

Chairman of the Executive Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev told TASS the move was a mere formality.

"This agreement had already been suspended in 2016, so its denunciation is a mere formality. The decision to denounce the treaty is linked to anti-Russian sanctions, imposed by the US, and mostly - by US plans to change the procedure of plutonium disposal, stipulated by the agreement, without obtaining Russia’s consent," he said.

According to Gruzdev, there was a list of reasons why the treaty was terminated.

"The treaty stipulates preconditions for resuming the agreement: reduction of US military infrastructure on the territory of its fellow NATO members, removal of anti-Russian sanctions and compensation of damage that Russia sustained as a result. Alas, this list of unfulfilled terms of the treaty is not limited to the above-mentioned provisions," the expert continued.

He said that violation of the agreement’s provisions give grounds for its termination, because circumstances have changed drastically since the time of signing.

"The reasons behind this denunciation conform to the norms of the international law, namely the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties," Gruzdev added.