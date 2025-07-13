LUGANSK, July 13 /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Karl Marx in the Donetsk People's Republic testifies to the successful advance of the Russian army in the south Donetsk direction. With the capture of more settlements in this sector - Iskra and Zelyony Gai - the Russian forces will have full control of the Russian border in the south Donetsk direction, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The liberation of the Karl Marx settlement is the development of the success in the south Donetsk direction in the Komar area. Systematic work is underway to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk People's Republic. It is in this area that the settlements of Iskra and Zelyony Gai, which are under the occupation of Ukrainian militants, still remain. After the liberation of these settlements, we will fully take control of the state border of the Russian Federation in this area," he told TASS.

The military expert added that the Russian army is also successful in advancing in several directions at once at Komar — north and west of the locality.

The Vostok group of forces liberated the Karl Marx settlement earlier on July 13, the Russian Defense Ministry said.