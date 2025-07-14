IDF reports striking 'number of tanks' in southern Syria

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered a strike on Syria’s south, the army press service said.

According to its brief statement, "a short while ago, the IDF struck a number of tanks in southern Syria, details to follow."

On July 2, the Israeli military announced it had detained a group of radicals suspected of links to Iran during an overnight raid in Syria. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the "complete demilitarization" of Syria’s southern regions and vowed not to permit the presence of any armed groups there.