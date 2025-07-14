MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Militants of the Aidar battalion (designated a terrorist group and banned in Russia) present the freezing of hostilities in the Sumy area as a victory of Ukrainian forces, but they are wrong, a Russian law enforcement source told TASS.

"The Aidar nationalists believe that the front line in the Sumy area is frozen and they present this as a victory of Ukrainian forces. The goal of fighters from the battlegroup North was and is the creation of a buffer zone. It was only the Ukrainian media that wrote that there were preparations to storm the regional center. The gleeful copying of enemy publications in the Russian segment now allows nationalists to imitate a success of their own army," the source said.

"Reports that the fighting in Sumy has stopped does not have a basis in reality," he said.