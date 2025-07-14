Russian senator says Trump’s sanctions ultimatum won’t move Russia

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The deputy speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, Konstantin Kosachev, says that US President Donald Trump’s latest sanctions ultimatum will have no impact on Russia.

"The only thing left for Ukraine is to keep fighting to the last Ukrainian, because this is the fate they chose for themselves," he wrote on Telegram. "A lot can change on the battlefield in 50 days, and the mood of the US and NATO establishment can also shift. But the most important thing is that it will have absolutely no effect on our mindset."

On Monday, US President Donald Trump pledged to impose new anti-Russian sanctions if no progress on Ukraine is made within 50 days. At the same time, he rejected the idea of imposing 500% tariffs against Russia and its partners, as was suggested by US Senator Lindsey Graham (included on Russia's list of terrorists and extremists).