SIMFEROPOL, July 14. /TASS/. The Leninsky district court of Sevastopol has ordered a two-month arrest for a 24-year-old dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who was preparing to target a car belonging to a Russian Defense Ministry officer ahead of Victory Day after being recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol reported.

"The Leninsky district court of Sevastopol has ruled to remand the suspect in custody for two months," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported apprehending a 24-year-old female citizen of Russia and Ukraine who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to plant explosives in the car of a Russian Defense Ministry officer ahead of Victory Day. The suspected attacker has been detained, and components of a Western-made explosive device have been seized from her. Criminal charges of committing a terrorist act and high treason are pending against the detainee. SBU employees who recruited the attacker and trained her to commit a crime have also been identified.