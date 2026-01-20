Expert predicts fight for energy between countries, businesses, consumers due to AI

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The development of artificial intelligence (AI) is contributing to the fight for energy resources between countries and consumers, Director General of the Nature and People Foundation, Program Director of the Vostok discussion club Sergey Rybakov told TASS.

"Tech giants are reluctant to share information about their planned energy needs, though publicly available data makes it clear that AI is a force that changes not only technology but also the energy system, the world around us. The battle for natural and energy resources is effectively beginning between governments, businesses, and consumers. It is essential to clearly define the costs of AI development for the economy, humans, and nature," he said.

AI development follows the development of the energy system, which creates a vicious cycle, the expert said, adding that more powerful technological models require more data and computing power.

"They enable more applications, leading to increased usage. Increased usage creates demand for even more powerful models, which leads to physical expansion: more chips, more data centers, more power," he said.