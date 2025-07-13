Contradictions between Russia, West arise from geopolitics, Putin believes

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Contradictions between Russia and the West stem from geopolitics even as it was once believed that the communist ideology of the Soviet Union hampered normal relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Many believe, and I thought so, too, <…> that contradictions were mostly based on the [Soviet communist] ideology," Putin shared in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin. However, "disregard for the strategic interests of the Russian Federation has survived" the demise of the Soviet Union, he continued. "And it became obvious to me that the ideology might perhaps play a certain role but that, after all, these contradictions arise from geopolitical interests," the Russian leader concluded.

Meanwhile, Britain, France, and other former empires, still blame the dismantling of their colonial might on Russia, Putin continued adding that he could still sense this historical negative attitude toward his country.

"But the trick is, post WWII, the United States, too, worked with the Soviet Union to demolish those empires, to a certain extent. They worked toward assisting colonies in regaining their independence and sovereignty," the Russian leader explained.