MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (the country’s parliament) on extending martial law and mobilization in the country for three months, according to the relevant documents posted on the parliament’s website on Monday.

The extension is set to come into effect from August 7.

On April 16, the Ukrainian parliament voted for the 15th time to extend martial law and mobilization until August 6.

Ukraine does not hold parliamentary and presidential elections due to the effect of martial law. Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024. However, he does everything possible to stay in power and, in particular, tries to remove potential political opponents and delay a peaceful settlement of the conflict.