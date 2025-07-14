Arrested mogul Karapetyan says is creating political party

YEREVAN, July 14. /TASS/. Russian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who was arrested by a court in Armenia for allegedly calling for overthrowing the constitutional order, has announced plans to establish a political party.

"We are creating a brand-new political force," Karapetyan’s press service quoted him as saying.

The billionaire was detained by police on June 18 for allegedly calling for overthrowing the government. He denied the accusations. A court in Yerevan ruled to place him under arrest for two months. Following that, inspections into his businesses were launched and a number of Tashir Pizza restaurants in Yerevan and Armenian regions were closed.

In addition, Armenia’s parliament has approved a bill to take over energy company Electric Networks of Armenia, owned by Karapetyan.