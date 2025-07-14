China’s trade turnover with BRICS countries and partners exceeds $855 bln in 1H 2025

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China’s trade volume with BRICS member states and partner countries grew by 3.9% year-on-year in January-June, surpassing 6.11 trillion yuan (approximately $855 bln at the current exchange rate), according to Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs Lu Daliang.

"In the first half of the year, China’s trade turnover with other BRICS member and partner countries amounted to 6.11 trillion yuan, representing a 3.9% increase compared to the same period last year," he said at a press conference.

The official noted that as the grouping expands, it is becoming the "first echelon" of the Global South. According to him, BRICS countries and partners account for roughly 28% of China’s foreign trade.

The department director highlighted the strong economic complementarity among BRICS countries, which fosters increased cooperation, including in the supply of chemical, metallurgical, electronic, and other industry products. He pointed out that recently China has been exporting increasing quantities of petrochemical equipment and metalworking machines to these countries, as well as selling cotton harvesters and combines.

Additionally, Lu Dalian noted that China actively imports agricultural products from BRICS members, particularly vegetable oils and seafood.