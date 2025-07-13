Putin explains why he first wanted to abandon proposed presidency

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained to VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin why 25 years ago he told the then leader of the country Boris Yeltsin that he was not ready to be head of state.

"For me, firstly, it was unexpected, and secondly, well, I guess, yes, I didn't want to, because I didn't think I was ready. That's what it was all about. There were many very pressing, immediate and at the same time vital issues for the country, for its preservation and development. So, to be honest, I've been thinking about what this means to me, of course, but first of all I've been thinking about how to solve the problems we face. And I was thinking about whether it would be possible to do it, whether I would be able to cope," Putin said.

In previous interviews, the head of state recalled how Yeltsin invited him to his office and said he would like to appoint him prime minister with the prospect of running for president later. Putin, who was then secretary of the Security Council, replied that "this is a very big responsibility" that could change his whole a life. He wasn't sure if he was ready for this.

Yeltsin, he said, offered to think about it, warning he would return to this issue. The memoirs of the first Russian president indicated that this conversation took place on August 5, 1999.

On August 9, Yeltsin appointed Putin acting prime minister and named him his successor. On December 31, Yeltsin resigned from his top post, and Putin became acting president.