Trump says US wants 'everlasting' peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the US wants "everlasting" peace in Ukraine.

"We want everlasting peace," he said in comments on Ukraine, as he was meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

He also said both Moscow and Kiev know the parameters of a settlement deal.

"We have certain parameters that both sides know and we already know what should be done," the US president said.

According to Trump, he had the impression that the US and Russia were close to a deal several times.

"I felt that we had a deal about four times," he said.

"This is not Trump's war. We're here to try and get it finished and settled and whatever. Because nobody wins with this. This is a loser from every standpoint," Trump went on to say.

He put the responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine on his predecessor in the White House.

"This was Biden and this was other people, and it's very sad. It's a very sad situation," Trump said.