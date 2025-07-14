Tension mounts in Baltic Region amid aggressive policies of local governments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Baltic region is experiencing heightened tension due to aggressive policies pursued by European coastal states, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Undoubtedly, the Baltic has now become a region of considerable tension due to the rather aggressive policies of European coastal states," Peskov stated when asked whether the Kremlin views Estonia’s combat firing exercises in the Baltic as an escalation attempt.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized Moscow’s determination to protect its national interests. "Russia is a Baltic state. And Russia intends to firmly defend its legitimate interests in this region," Peskov noted.

"But it is also an undeniable reality that these [Baltic] states are engaged in provocative actions," he added.

Estonia conducted its first Baltic-based combat firing drills using HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems, delivered this spring as part of a pre-ordered arms package from Washington.