Berlin turns dangerous again — Kremlin on German defense minister’s remarks

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted that Germany is again becoming dangerous.

The Kremlin official made this remark to RBC in response to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ statement that Germans are ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries.

"Germany is turning dangerous again," Peskov said, noting that it is hard for him to believe that Pistorius would say such a thing. "Yet, sadly, he did," he added.

Earlier, the German official in an interview with the Financial Times asserted that German troops would be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Moscow attacks a NATO member state.