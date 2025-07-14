Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,105 troops in all frontline areas over past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,105 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 130 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 360 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 185 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and seven jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments and an air assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Ryzhevka, Kondratovka, Khrapovshchina, Varachino and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Okhrimovka, Khatneye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Petro-Ivanovka, Petrovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kolodezi, Zelyonaya Dolina and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations, an air defense radar and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshcheyevka, Zakotnoye, Slavyansk, Seversk, Krivaya Luka, Svyato-Pokrovskoye, Konstantinovka, Serebryanka and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, two unmanned systems brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Novopavlovka, Rodinskoye, Vladimirovka, Muravka, Petrovskogo, Stepanovka and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 360 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Temirovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novopol and Tolstoy in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a Verba multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Plavni and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye, Ponyatovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian army personnel, six motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations, an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian ammo producing enterprise over past day

Russian troops struck an enterprise producing ammunition for the Ukrainian army and anti-ship missile storage sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an ammunition producing enterprise, army recruitment centers, the infrastructure of military airfields, storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-ship missiles, ammunition and fuel depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 120 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 69,490 unmanned aerial vehicles, 616 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,212 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,356 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,143 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.