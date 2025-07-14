ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s sponsors will profit from the sale of US offensive weapons to NATO countries with their subsequent transfer to Ukraine, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

The Axios portal said on Sunday, citing its sources, that on July 14 Trump plans to announce a plan of weapons supplies to Ukraine. According to the sources, Trump’s plan may provide for sending to Ukraine long-range missiles capable of reaching targets deep inside Russia, including in Moscow.

"US presidents, both Democratic and Republican, are not independent in America. They will do anything the so-called deep state tells them to do. And the US weapons lobby is very powerful. They call the shots. Trump will do whatever his sponsors tell him to do. Naturally, the sale of weapons to NATO and their supplies to Ukraine is a compromise solution so that Trump can somehow save the face he no longer has," said Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russia State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

According to the lawmaker, long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will secure a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump. "Obama was awarded it when he launched combat operations in Iraq. so, no doubt, Trump will receive it when he begins supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine," he said sarcastically.

US President Donald Trump said on July 13 that the United States will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including projectiles for Patriot air defense systems, which will be paid for by the European Union.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on July 2 that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Following these reports, Ukraine’s foreign ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel and Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe is unable to replace US military supplies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs. However, on July 7, Trump promised to send some additional, mostly defensive, weapons to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 10 that "aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated." According to him, "the overwhelming majority of military aid that the United States provides Ukraine has never been paused."