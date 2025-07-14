Direct flights between Moscow, Pyongyang to start on July 27

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Nordwind airline will start direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang from July 27, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, issued the permit to Nordwind earlier for charter flights. "Capitals of Russia and North Korea will be linked by the direct air service first time," the ministry said.

The time in route will be about eight hours. Flights will be performed once per month then to generate a stable demand and for loading of flights, the ministry added.