Russian foreign ministry ironic about firings in State Department

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ironically commented on the news about staff reductions at the US State Department, pointing out the inconsistency of the actions of the American authorities with their statements about the observance of human rights.

"It is ridiculous that all these years it has been American diplomats who have proved to the world that human rights are canonically respected only in the United States, and everyone else should hold them as an example," she said on Telegram.

She said the State Department had reduced 1,300 people as part of the government spending cuts, while employees claimed human rights violations.