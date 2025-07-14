Trump’s statements on Russia, Ukraine part of his negotiating strategy — expert

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not shut the door on talks with Russia and his statements today should be seen as part of a broader negotiating strategy, a Russian expert told TASS.

"As for the prospects for continuing the negotiating process between the United States and Russia on Ukraine and other matters, Trump will not close this channel. Communication will not be completely halted like it was under Biden. Weapons supplies, the sanction pressure, discussions on the appropriation of Russia’s frozen assets, tough emotional remarks - all these things are part and parcel of Trump’s negotiating strategy which we saw already during his first office term," said Nikolay Novik, analyst at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

According to the expert, anything Trump says going forward will not be decisive for the conflict. "In this context, the conflict in Ukraine and its evolution are a crucial landmark of the entire foreign policy for the incumbent US president," he noted.

The current state of things, in his words, demonstrate that Trump has attained nearly everything he wanted on this track. "Control has been gained over the country’s resource base through a special fund that will receive 50% of royalties, license dues and other proceeds from minerals projects; EU countries have come to the fore of the confrontation as they will undertake the burden of any military spending and payment for the US-supplied weapons; Trump has established dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership. So, he cannot be blamed for doing nothing toward settling the conflict," Novik emphasized.