Even West is denying threat to Greenland from Russia, China — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Even the West is already denying a threat to Greenland from Russia and China; there is no such evidence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia's diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Of course, when they justify what's happening around Greenland by saying that otherwise Russia or China will seize it, there is no such evidence. Even in the West, economists and political scientists are already refuting this," he said.

"In any case, we proceed from the assumption that we have nothing to do with this issue. We are certainly monitoring it. This is a serious geopolitical situation. We will draw conclusions based on the outcome of this issue," the minister added.

Earlier, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, met in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As Rasmussen later stated, Denmark failed to persuade the US to abandon its intention to annex Greenland during these consultations. The Danish foreign minister also stated that neither Russia nor China poses a security threat in the Greenland region.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for the United States to take over Greenland. During his first term, he proposed purchasing the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark's right to control Greenland and stated that it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO alliance obligations, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from possible aggression.