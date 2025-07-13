Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials discuss Gaza ceasefire talks

CAIRO, July 14. /TASS/. Senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Islamic Jihad organization have held a meeting, particularly discussing talks on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram.

"A group of senior Hamas members headed by Muhammad Darwish and members of the Islamic Jihad leadership led by Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah discussed progress in the current talks on a ceasefire for Gaza, as well as the Israeli authorities’ reaction to the proposals put forward by mediators," the statement reads.

Participants in the meeting expressed hope that the Doha consultations will lead "to an end to the war in the enclave, the full withdrawal of Israeli troops, an early reopening of all crossing points on the border with Gaza and the reconstruction [of the enclave]."

There is no information on where and when the meeting took place.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel resumed the Doha talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, which are aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and releasing the Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, advisor to the Qatari prime minister, announced on July 8 that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were in consultations with Hamas and Israeli representatives on a framework for future talks. He noted that reaching agreements on a Gaza ceasefire would take time.