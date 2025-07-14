MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The fifth directorate of the counterintelligence department of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) is involved in plotting terrorist acts targeting Russian nationals, an officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia revealed in a video statement.

"The counterintelligence department is linked not only to the planning of this specific terrorist attack but also to a series of other terror-related crimes on Russian soil," he stated.

The FSB officer explained that this unit was established within Ukraine’s intelligence agency in 2017. "Its purpose is to carry out sabotage and terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation. Essentially, this is the SBU’s terror division; it is the fifth directorate that plans and executes attacks against Russian citizens," he emphasized.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported apprehending a 24-year-old female citizen of Russia and Ukraine who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to detonate the car of a Russian Defense Ministry officer ahead of Victory Day. The suspected attacker has been detained, and components of a Western-made explosive device have been seized from her. Criminal charges of committing a terrorist act and high treason are pending against the detainee. SBU employees who recruited the attacker and prepared her to commit a crime have also been identified.