MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will benefit more from constructive dialogue than the language of pressure," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"Constructive dialogue between Russia and the US will always achieve more than the tired, destructive language of pressure," he wrote on the X social media platform.

"Only cooperation brings real peace, stability, and global security. Biden’s mistakes and deception will be corrected — the world deserves better," the RDIF CEO pointed out.