Tehran to respond to Eurotroika’s initiative on renewing sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, July 14. /TASS/. Iran will provide a reciprocal response to the Eurotroika’s (the UK, Germany and France) initiative to activate the snapback mechanism, allowing for the return of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"European countries which are constantly trying to use this mechanism in their interests have themselves blatantly violated their obligations under the JCPOA (the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS) and failed to meet their commitments, therefore they have no legal or ethical grounds to activate this mechanism," he said at a weekly briefing. According to the diplomat, Iran will provide an appropriate response should the Eurotroika activate the snapback mechanism.

The snapback mechanism provided under the JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear program allows for the return of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that were suspended under the 2015 JCPOA.