Russia believes US military supplies to Ukraine will continue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moscow proceeds from the stance that the United States has never stopped its weapons supplies to Ukraine and will maintain this practice in the future, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump stated earlier that the United States would send weapons to Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot systems, but the European Union should cover this delivery.

"Numerous statements were voiced about the high cost and so on, but now it seems that these supplies will be paid for by Europe," Peskov said at a news briefing. "Some will be paid for, some will not, but the fact is that the supply of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to Ukraine from the United States has continued and will persist."

US President Trump said earlier he intended to announce on Monday a new plan to arm Ukraine, which will include sending offensive weapons to Kiev, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the new initiative would be rolled out after a meeting between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Sending offensive weapons would be a major shift for Trump," Axios notes. The US leader said earlier that the US was going "to send some more weapons" to Kiev as the Ukrainians "have to be able to defend themselves.".