Hungary refuses to fund US weapons deliveries to Ukraine — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, July 14. /TASS/. Hungary will not finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine if the United States officially proposes such an initiative to the European Union, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated in response to journalists’ questions about reports of possible renewed US military aid to Kiev.

"I would like to emphasize that Hungarian money, Hungarian weapons, and Hungarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. Nothing will be sent there," the foreign minister said at a press conference following a meeting in Budapest with Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour.

At the same time, Szijjarto expressed confidence that the potential resumption of US arms deliveries to Ukraine does not mean President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to resolve the conflict. "I can only say that no one has done as much for peace in Ukraine as Trump. And if European and Ukrainian leaders had not obstructed Donald Trump in recent months, these peace efforts could have been far more successful," the minister noted.

He expressed hope that the US president would continue taking steps toward resolving the Ukrainian conflict. In this regard, Szijjarto described the July 10 talks in Kuala Lumpur between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as "encouraging news." "This is a good sign," added the head of Hungarian diplomacy. "I sincerely hope that peace efforts will continue. I am convinced that peace serves our interests," Szijjarto concluded.

On July 13, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, which the European Union will pay for.