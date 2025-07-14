Trump seeking to distance himself from Kiev’s problems — Russian expert

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. By promising weapons to Ukraine that will be funded by Europe, US President Donald Trump is obviously seeking to disengage from the Kiev regime, and pin all costs onto the Europeans, a Russian expert told TASS.

"Judging by the decision-making patterns of the Trump administration, it’s fair to conclude that such ‘cowboy moves’ have become a signature tactic in his political playbook — particularly when it comes to dealing with European countries," Vice-Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Karpovich said. "Trump wants to share expenses."

"As a very ambitious man, Trump wants to make it into the history books and he needs very clear victories for that. He wants to distance himself from resolving Ukraine’s problems," he noted. "The US president understands that the Ukrainian crisis cannot be settled overnight, so he is making every effort to shift the responsibility onto the Europeans. In this situation, he is seeking to distance himself from all the problems linked with the Kiev regime."

Nevertheless, whatever Trump may decide will not make Russia change its policy on the Ukrainian crisis anyway, he added.