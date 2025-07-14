LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine lost almost 3,900 service members and foreign mercenaries in fighting along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Here’s the analysis of the special military operation's progress in the LPR in the past week. <...> The Ukrainian armed forces lost some 3,890 militants and mercenaries in the areas of responsibility of Russia's battlegroups North, South and West in the reporting period. The enemy suffered the most troop losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Svatovo and Kremennaya areas in the LPR," he said, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that Russian forces had destroyed four tanks, 62 field artillery systems, 36 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars, as well as 60 ammunition and supply depots, and almost 200 military motor vehicles.