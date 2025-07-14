MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is making active preparations to use Moldova as a battering ram in an armed conflict with Russia, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"NATO is working to transform Moldova into another battering ram against Russia," the statement reads. "According to information being received by the SVR, NATO is making active preparations to use Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Russia. And Brussels has made a decision to accelerate the transformation of this country into ‘the alliance’s bridgehead on its eastern flanks, given the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine," the SVR added.

According to the SVR, projects to switch the country’s railroads onto European tracks and enhance the capacity of bridges are being implemented. "Logistics hubs, large warehouses, and sites for concentrations of military hardware are being built," the SVR said. In addition, the SVR continued, Marculesti and Balti, the two airfields situated near the Ukrainian theater of war, are being upgraded with a view to receiving a large number of combat and transport aircraft.

However, the main burden in the event of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia, according to Brussels, will be carried by the Moldovans themselves, the SVR stressed. "They are the ones who should become ‘cannon fodder’ during the clashes with the Russian troops. In order to achieve this aim, the leadership of the military bloc is pressuring Chisinau to adopt NATO warfare doctrines," according to the SVR. "The Moldovan army is being saturated with military instructors from the alliance states, while specialized training centers are being established."

Chisinau heavily relies on "material and organizational support" from NATO countries for the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall of 2025. Should President Maia Sandu’s party win, she promised NATO leaders to revoke Moldova’s neutral status, enshrined in the republic’s Constitution, the SVR concluded.