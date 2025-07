MELITOPOL, July 14. /TASS/. Staff members of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were not injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a training center housing the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator, ZNPP communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"Employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant were not harmed in the Ukrainian drone strike on the training center. The staff continue to operate as usual," she said.