CHISINAU, July 14. /TASS/. The Victory political bloc calls for Moldova to form a union state with Russia, its leader, Ilan Sor, announced after his allies submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the parliamentary elections on September 28.

Victory offers a clear and transparent program: for a union state with Russia, for trade and economic partnership with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, for cheap gas and fair prices, and for preserving national identity and sovereignty," Sor posted on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity "is dragging the country into economic slavery." "The well-fed and self-satisfied Europe will never treat us as equals. The EU and NATO will not protect Moldovans. On the contrary, they will fight with our hands," Sor emphasized.

He stated earlier that the bloc's electoral list would be headed by the leader of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutsul. Criminal charges have been brought against Gutsul and several other Victory leaders, as well as against other Moldovan opposition groups. The opposition calls these cases politically motivated.

According to public opinion polls, following the autumn elections, the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity will not be able to maintain a parliamentary majority and the future government will be a coalition. In opposition are the Victory and Alternative blocs. The Party of Socialists is negotiating potential rallying on the For Moldova platform together with the Party of Communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties.

