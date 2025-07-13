Iranian leader suffered minor leg injury in Israeli air strike last month — Fars

DUBAI, July 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other officials sustained minor injuries to their legs following an Israeli air strike on a Supreme National Security Council meeting in Tehran, news agency Fars reported.

The president of the Islamic Republic and other senior officials were forced to flee the building where a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council was being held through an emergency hatch, the news agency revealed.

According to it, Israel fired at least six missiles to block escape routes. The strike might have been coordinated with the help of an Israeli spy network, Fars added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel initiated a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran responded. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the fray. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which took effect on June 24. According to official data, a total of 1,060 Iranian people have become victims of the conflict, with over 5,000 wounded.