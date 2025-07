MELITOPOL, July 14. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian drones attacked the unique training center of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, the facility said in a statement on Telegram.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's training center came under a drone attack. The enemy launched three unmanned aerial vehicles. <...> Luckily, the attack did not cause a fire; there was no critical damage," the statement reads.