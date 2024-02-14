Putin calls for anti-Nazi propaganda on global scale

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for establishing anti-Nazi propaganda at the global level to counter the ideas of exceptionalism of certain nations.

In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin uploaded to the Kremlin's Telegram channel, the president regretted that a political theme is voiced in many countries about the exceptionalism of some nations. "Well, look, that's where Nazism started," the president noted.

"Therefore, if it is so widespread, we should also think about launching this anti-fascist, anti-Nazi propaganda to work on such a - global - scale. I repeat, at the global level," Putin said. According to him, "this should not be done at some state level." "It will be effective only if it is done at the level of public opinion and public initiative," he stressed.