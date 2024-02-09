Western media send dozens of requests for interview with Putin in recent days — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is grateful to Western media, including American and European ones, for new requests for interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will keep them in mind for the future, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Over the past three-four days, we have received several dozen requests for interviews with President Putin from foreign media. They include media from the United States, France, Italy, Austria, Australia, from many countries around the world and from major media outlets. We are grateful to these foreign media for their interest in our president," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"For obvious reasons, it will be impossible to do this now, but we will keep all these requests in mind for the future," Peskov said.

He called Putin's interview, published on Friday evening Moscow time, one of the most important news of the day.