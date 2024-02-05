Case of Russian national Klyushin sentenced in US ‘sewn in white thread’ - envoy Antonov

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. The case of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, sentenced in the US over charges of cyber fraud, is "sewn in white thread" and politicized, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters after visiting Klyushin in prison in New Jersey.

"I have just been able to visit out compatriot, Klyushin Vladislav Dmitriyevich, in the Fort Dix prison," the envoy said, noting that, Klyushin will remain in prison until 2028, considering the time he has already spent in custody.

"The case is sewn in white thread, it is exclusively politicized, there is no evidence. One gets a feeling that his prison term was mainly defined by the fact of him being Russian. And we feel this attitude, this Russophobic attitude to Russian citizens everywhere," Antonov stated.