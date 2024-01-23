Over ten Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Over ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region and some 18 rounds of munitions were fired at the region in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Five artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka in the Belgorodsky District. Six explosive devices were dropped on Shchetinovka by drones. The enemy attacked the village of Solntsevka with two drones and used a quadcopter to attack the village of Krasny Khutor. There were no casualties or damage in either of the villages," he specified.

A kamikaze drone destroyed a civilian car on the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farming community in the Borisovsky District on January 22. There was no explosion and no one was hurt. The Ukrainian military also used a kamikaze drone to attack the village of Tishanka in the Volokonovsky District, which caused no casualties or damage.

Six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka in the Graivoronsky District on Monday. Three private houses suffered damage. "In addition, the shelling damaged a communications facility. A kamikaze drone attacked an excavator between the villages of Mokraya Orlovka and Spodaryushino. There were no casualties. Two munitions were fired at the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno. No casualties or damage were reported. A drone dropped a fragmentation munition on the outskirts of the village of Sovkhozny, causing no casualties or damage," the governor added.

Two drones crashed in a field near the village of Terebreno in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, damaging an excavator. Another enemy UAV was downed in the village of Staroleslye. "The enemy attacked the village of Repyakhovka with a kamikaze drone. The drone detonated, injuring a local resident. The man did not require hospitalization after receiving medical treatment on the spot. The facade of a private house and a car were damaged," the governor said.

Three mortar shells were fired at the village of Krasnoye in the Shebekinsky District, damaging a power line. Electricity supplies have already been restored. The Ukrainian army also attacked the Pankov farming community with a man-portable anti-tank gun. "Electronic warfare systems downed two enemy drones in the district. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov noted.