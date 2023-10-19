Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss exchanges in economy, culture, science — radio

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui, have met in Pyongyang to discuss the development of bilateral relations "as required by the new era," as well as exchanges in the area of economy, culture, science and technology, North Korea’s state-run Voice of Korea radio reported on Friday.

"The talks discussed in detail the practical orientation and ways for putting the relations between the states on a higher stage as required by the new era and the present situation and actively promoting the bilateral exchange and cooperation in all fields including economy, culture and advanced science and technology in a political and diplomatic way on the basis of the agreements reached at the historic DPRK-Russia summit held in September 2023," the radio said in a statement.

Besides, the two ministers had a profound exchange of opinions "on intensifying joint action on several regional and international issues including the situation on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asian region and reached a consensus of views on them.".