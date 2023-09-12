Moscow calls UNSC meetings on weapons supplies to Kiev every month — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Russia calls United Nations Security Council meetings on Western weapons supplies to Kiev literally every month, since problems requiring UNSC discussion arise regularly, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We initiate this topic in the Council literally every month and each time there are topics that need to be discussed," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on weapons supplies to Ukraine, which was called by Russia.

He noted that after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to Ukraine, Washington announced a new package of assistance to Kiev worth one billion US dollars. "The Kiev regime is begging for new weapons with redoubled force and undisguised imprudence and is seeking to blame Western countries for the apparent failure of the ‘counteroffensive’ it has been carrying out since early June," he said.