Medvedev says difficult decision to recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia brought peace

GORKI, August 25. /TASS/. The decision to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia was not an easy one to make, but it ensured peace in the Caucasus, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said at a meeting with the heads of the two republics - Aslan Bzhania and Alan Gagloyev.

"We are on the threshold of an important date - the 15th anniversary of Russia’s recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and the Republic of Abkhazia. It was not the easiest decision Russia made in 2008, but it ensured peace in the Caucasus, the protection of the lives and health of their people and fixed a big problem," Medvedev noted.

The way he sees it, bilateral relations have been developing successfully since then.

"We have allied relations, very good ones. Naturally, their development will certainly continue along this track," Medvedev said.

He congratulated the people of both Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the anniversary of their independence and wished them prosperity and success.

"I congratulate you on the upcoming important dates," Medvedev concluded.