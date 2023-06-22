Russia calls on UN chief to review Biological Weapons Convention — diplomat

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has approached UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a proposal to review the existing rules under the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), said a senior Russian diplomat.

"A message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was recently sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging a revision of the existing rules and principles behind the [BWC] mechanism," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, addressing a conference to discuss global threats to biosecurity.

The Russian Foreign Ministry offered a detailed vision on why the issue is important and expects that such a review will be approved, Ryabkov assured the audience. According to the senior Russian diplomat, the Foreign Ministry believes that interested UN members, too, could send a relevant signal to Guterres.