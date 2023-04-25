EU membership for Kiev to prove that Brussels is playing geopolitical games — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s urgent accession into the European Union will prove that the union’s main objective is to play a geopolitical game aimed at gaining control over new territories, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters during his visit to New York.

"Some members of the European Union are willing to urgently grant membership to Ukraine. In this case, the European Union will prove that its membership is not about meeting some kind of criteria, that it is a purely geopolitical game of grabbing as many territories as possible that are unclaimed or about to become unclaimed," the top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday at a news conference to sum up the results of his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

The minister mentioned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who spoke on many occasions about the European Union’s demands to Belgrade to join anti-Russian sanctions and recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

"This is what the European Union is like now: if you are conducting anti-Russian policies, your chances [of membership] are very good. But it will be interesting for me to look at the situation with Serbia, with Turkey, which have been negotiating [EU membership] for many years," Lavrov added.