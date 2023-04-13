Wagner PMC updates kill count in Artyomovsk, Soledar

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Wagner PMC units have eliminated 32,000 enemy troops in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) and Soledar, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of private military company Wagner said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of hostilities, we estimate the enemy’s losses [from units of the Wagner PMC] <…> at 38,000 people killed (irreversible losses). Of those, 32,000 - in Artyomovsk, Soledar and the surrounding area during the blockade of Artyomovsk," Prigozhin was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of his press service.

Artyomovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It is an important transportation hub that has been critical in resupplying the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass. Heavy fighting for control of the municipality is underway. Prigozhin said earlier that Russian forces control more than 80% of Artyomovsk, including all municipal administrative buildings.