Kremlin appreciates Biden not recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin positively assesses the fact that US President Joe Biden has spoken out against recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The very formulation of the issue (of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism - TASS) is monstrous. And, of course, it is good that the US president responded in this way," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with the RBC TV channel. In his opinion, "even asking such a question is something that is very difficult to understand."

When asked whether Biden's words could be seen as a softening of US anti-Russian rhetoric, the Kremlin spokesman said that "it can hardly be a reason for such assessments." Peskov also made no connection between Biden's words and the work of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

On Monday, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reported on his Twitter account that Biden said "no" when asked if he thought Russia should be added to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

On July 27, the US Senate passed a resolution urging the State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The document cites the events in Georgia, Syria, Chechnya and Ukraine as the reason for the corresponding decision. Earlier, Kiev called on Washington to put Russia on the list. On July 28, a group of Congressmen from both parties announced their intention to submit a similar document to the House of Representatives.

The list could include states which, according to Washington, "have repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism." The US administration has broad authority to impose sanctions on those countries listed. The US Treasury Department can take action against those entities and individuals, as well as states that trade with countries on the list. It currently includes Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria.