Russia in talks to use Mir card with countries including Azerbaijan, China, and Egypt

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating the use of Mir payment card with several countries, including Azerbaijan, China, and Egypt, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with TASS.

"The unreasonable blocking of all Russian customers by the largest international card payment systems has increased the priority of expanding the geography of using Mir cards. We are actively working on it," he said. "Negotiations with Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, India, China, Cuba, Myanmar, Nigeria, Thailand, and other countries are at different stages," Pankin said.

He recalled that the Russian payment system currently can be used in such countries as Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and South Ossetia.