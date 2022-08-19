Russian air defenses intercept Tochka-U missile, 12 HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets, a Tochka-U ballistic missile and two US-made anti-radar missiles in the past 24 hours in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In addition, the following targets were intercepted: a Tochka-U ballistic missile in the area of the settlement of Yubileinoye, 12 shells of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, two shells of the multiple launch rocket system in the areas of the communities of Topolskoye and Suligovka in the Kharkov Region, and also two US-made anti-radar missiles in the area of the settlements of Alchevsk and Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Russian air defense capabilities also "shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Shakhtyor, Maliye Prokhody, Kamenka, Dolgenkoye, Sukhaya Kamenka, Novoosinovo and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region and Lyubomirovka in the Nikolayev Region," the general added.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered strikes against the deployment sites of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi formations Azov (outlawed in Russia) and Aidar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing over 50 militants, Konashenkov reported.

"Precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the temporary deployment sites of the Neo-Nazi formations Azov in the area of Nikolayevka and Aidar near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, eliminating over 50 nationalists and 12 pieces of military hardware," the spokesman said.

Russian forces delivered a strike against the positions of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in the Kharkov Region, eliminating over 100 militants, Konashenkov reported.

"As a result of a concentrated strike against the positions of the 14th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Stary Saltov in the Kharkov Region, the enemy’s irretrievable and sanitary loses amounted to over 100 personnel," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer in the Zaporozhye Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, a US-made M777 howitzer was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian troops incapacitated two Ukrainian platoons of Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and a platoon of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems in counter-battery fire in the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"The following targets were incapacitated in counter-battery warfare: two platoons of Smerch multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and a platoon of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns in the area of Dzerzhinsk," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces also struck two platoons of Grad multiple rocket launchers in the areas of the settlements of Mayaki and Soledar, two platoons of Giatsint-B guns, and also three platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions in the areas of the settlements of Kodema, Yakovlevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoaleksandrovka in the Kherson Region and Dobroye in the Nikolayev Region, the general said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes by precision weapons against an arms depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade in the Zaporozhye Region, destroying over 15 pieces of armor, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, a precision strike obliterated a depot of armaments and military hardware of the 65th mechanized brigade. The strike eliminated over 15 armored and motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue striking military facilities on Ukrainian territory, the general said.

"In the past 24 hours, they struck six Ukrainian command posts, including those of the 115th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware in 247 areas. The strikes destroyed four missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Kurakhovo and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Belaya Krinitsa in the Kherson Region and Zaliman in the Kharkov Region," Konashenkov reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 267 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 366 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,347 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 807 multiple rocket launchers, 3,315 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,958 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special operation in Ukraine, the spokesman said.