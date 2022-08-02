Lavrov bringing to Asia cooperation, not provocation as US’ Pelosi — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is leaving on a visit to Asia, is bringing cooperation, unlike US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Lavrov’s plane is leaving for Asia. He will pay a visit to Myanmar and take part in the Russia-ASEAN meeting in Cambodia. It is hot there today. In any sense of this word. Lavrov is not bringing a provocation, as Pelosi, but he is bringing cooperation," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported earlier that the Taiwanese armed forces had raised the combat readiness level ahead of Pelosi’s visit.