Work underway on Russia’s response to Bulgaria’s expulsion of diplomats — MFA

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Work is underway on Moscow’s response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Work on retaliatory measures is still underway," he noted.

On June 28, the Bulgarian authorities announced the expulsion of 70 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, who were declared personae non gratae. The consular service of the Russian embassy in Sofia and the consulate general in Varna will now suspend their operation due to lack of staff.