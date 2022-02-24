Belgorod governor reports six cases of shells landing in region, no victims from incidents

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Six cases of shells landing in the Belgorod Region were registered, Acting Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov revealed on Thursday.

"We have some incidents, we’ve counted six cases," he said.

Gladkov reassured that there were no casualties after the shells had landed in the Belgorod region. "The most important thing is that there are no victims," the governor emphasized.

The governor added that the authorities have created a permanent operational headquarters that will collect all information, monitor decisions taken and, if necessary, respond as quickly as possible to emerging situations.